News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

GOP investigator: Wisconsin should weigh decertifying vote

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman
Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman(John Hart | John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal, Pool Photo via AP File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican-hired investigator of Wisconsin’s 2020 election says the state Legislature should “take a hard look at decertification of the 2020 presidential election,” a move that GOP leaders have said they won’t take and that nonpartisan attorneys say is illegal.

The release of Michael Gableman’s 136-page “interim report” on Tuesday comes amid a nationwide GOP effort to reshape elections following President Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump.

Gableman presented highlights of the report before the Assembly elections committee. He delineated a host of alleged problems with the 2020 election and recommendations, including eliminating the state’s bipartisan state elections commission.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family was alerted by their dog that something was in their backyard.
Family dog finds mountain lion hiding under home’s deck
West Road, Kronenwetter house fire
Kronenwetter house fire under investigation
Target is working on attracting more employees.
Target seeks to entice workers with pay of up to $24 an hour
Schofield man convicted in 2019 fatal shooting during plea deal
Fire crews are battling an active house fire in the Town of Stockton
No injuries in house fire in Town of Stockton

Latest News

DNR to end all-online hunter education option for youth on March 20
Money
1 in 10 Wisconsin residents have unclaimed property
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
Critics blast discussion of decertification from Gableman report, hearing
Officer Riley Kurtz
Memorial benefit planned Saturday for Merrill Officer