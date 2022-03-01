First Alert Weather: Snow showers are possible on Wednesday, followed by a wintry mix this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mild temperatures from the weekend remain in store for the next several days. But a series of clipper systems will make way through the region, bringing near-daily snow chances this work week.

Temperatures above average for several days ahead. A brief cool down on Thursday (WSAW)

Near-daily snow chances this work week (WSAW)

The second clipper system this week moves in Tuesday morning and ushers snow from the northwest and travels southeastward. A band of light precipitation will set up south and west of HWY 29 by mid-morning. Highs will turn mild, in the upper 30s across North-Central Wisconsin. Some areas south of HWY 10 may make a run towards the 40s. This will allow for any lingering precipitation Tuesday afternoon to fall as a snow and rain mixture, limiting snow accumulations.

Wednesday will feature the third clipper of the week, but will be weak. Snow will move into the region early Wednesday morning, but clear by late morning/early afternoon.

Light snow moves in Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

A third clipper system will bring in snow for most areas north of HWY 10 Wednesday morning. A mix possible more south. (WSAW)

Minor accumulations expected due to lack of moisture content. Highs around the mid-30s. Quiet and cool weather on tap for Thursday. Highs peaking in the mid-20s.

Accumulations Wednesday will be minimal under an inch. (WSAW)

Friday will start off dry and cloudy with daytime highs reaching the mid-30s. Weather conditions will change heading into Friday night as a winter system is set to track into the badger state. A winter system will brew near the Rockies Friday and tracks towards the upper midwest by Saturday.

A wintry mix of weather will move into the area late Friday night/early Saturday morning (WSAW)

Snow Saturday moves northward into Canada. Rain showers and freezing rain will impact the region. (WSAW)

This system is over 70 hours away--forecast models will continue to undergo changes as we get closer to the weekend. Nothing is set in stone yet, but as of now, forecast models are trending towards a wintry mix moving in Friday night.

As the winter system moves eastward, snow will follow behind. (WSAW)

The system will track northeast throughout Saturday. The winter system will likely clear out of the region by Sunday afternoon. Travel conditions this upcoming weekend could be tricky. Afternoon readings are expected to reach the upper 30s north, low to mid 40s central and south. We are monitoring this time frame for a potential First Alert Weather Day due to the messy wintry weather. Be sure to check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.