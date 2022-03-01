News and First Alert Weather App
DNR to end all-online hunter education option for youth on March 20

(KTUU)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will end the all-online hunter education course for youth on March 20.

The DNR temporarily offered the all-online hunter education option to all to help protect the public and staff from the spread of COVID-19. Following the updated guidance from state and federal health agencies, the DNR is returning to the in-person course for people under age 18.

Students under the age of 18 enrolled in the all-online course will have through March 20 to complete the course. Those over age 18 may continue to utilize the online course.

Youth will have two options moving forward. Future hunters can participate in internet field day or a traditional class. Click here for more information.

Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1973 is required to have a hunter education certification to purchase a hunting license, unless hunting under the Mentored Hunting Law. More than 20,000 people take hunter education courses in Wisconsin each year.

