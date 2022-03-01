News and First Alert Weather App
DATCP says scammers may target those seeking to help Ukraine

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is urging consumers to do their research before sending money to a charity claiming to help those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Scammers see tragedies as a way to line their pockets at the expense of well-meaning citizens,” said Lara Sutherlin, administrator for DATCP’s Division of Trade and Consumer Protection.

She said fake charity schemes will use any available means of soliciting donations. They may make their pitch over the phone, by mail, or online. She said they will often use names and website addresses that are nearly identical to those of major established charities, so pay close attention to the wording in a donation pitch. Keep in mind that most legitimate charity websites end in “.org” rather than “.com.”

People can look up legitimate charities by name at charitynavigator.org or www.give.org.

