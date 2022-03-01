1 in 10 Wisconsin residents have unclaimed property

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Revenue is asking people to take a peek to see if they have unclaimed property or money.

Bureau of Tax Operations Director Erin Egan said having unclaimed property is not uncommon. Unclaimed property includes bonds, checks, or stocks at banks or employers. Once there has been no activity for a period of time the money or property can become abandoned.

Egan said people are usually surprised to find their own name on the list.

“I had an uncashed insurance refund or something like that,” Egan said. “I had no idea that it was due to me. I was very surprised to find my own name in our list.”

In 2021, more than $33 million was distributed to Wisconsinites in unclaimed property, according to the agency.

“We usually average between $30 and $35 million dollars,” Egan said. “We have a pretty high return rate. We usually return about 65% of what we collect. We are one of the top states in the country as far as our rate of return.”

People can check to see if they have any unclaimed property by visiting the agency’s website. Egan said claims can take up to six weeks to be closed and issued to owners. Proof of identification and affiliation will be required upon submitting a claim.

