Schofield man convicted in 2019 fatal shooting during plea deal

A scheduling hearing is set for May 26 for Henry West
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 67-year-old man accused of shooting three people at a Wausau cemetery in 2019, killing one, has agreed to the terms of a plea deal and will avoid a jury trial.

Monday, Henry West pleaded no contest to five of his 17 charges. As a result, he was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of arson. As a result, 12 other charges were dismissed but will be considered during his sentencing hearing.

West was arrested after three people were shot at Pine Grove Cemetery in Wausau on Oct. 3, 2019. Patricia Grimm, 52, of Wausau died from her injuries. She was an employee of Pine Grove Cemetery. A then-60-year-old man and then 70-year-old woman was also injured.

Investigators said he was in the midst of eviction from his apartment on Fullmer Street in Schofield and was still upset about being fired from the cemetery several years prior.

West lived at 117 Fullmer Street in Schofield, where he was convicted of setting fire to a garage on the same day of the shootings. He also tampered with the gas line and laid enough makeshift explosives that police estimated hundreds could have been killed in a resulting explosion.

Court documents state a maintenance man for the apartment complex said West had made comments about not liking the management at Fullmer Street apartments, and had also made comments about being very upset and making threats against cemetery management after his firing from Pine Grove Cemetery. The apartment complex manager said that once the eviction process was finalized, West had said he would “make the news big time”.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for May 26. In Wisconsin, a conviction for first-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory life sentence. Only his parole eligibility will be discussed.

