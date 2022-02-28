Rhinelander hosts its first doglsled race

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The inception of the Heal Creek Dog Dash and Winter Fest in Rhinelander started with wanting to show off some new trails in the area.

“Our mayor, Chris Frederickson, wanted to highlight the trails going in here,” said race organizer Niina Baum. “We decided, let’s do a dogsled race. It’s unique. It’s different. It’s something people don’t see every day and since I dog sled race myself and I’m on the board for Wisconsin Trailblazers, it seemed like a good fit.”

The idea quickly spread throughout the community, as more and more people offered to get involved.

”As the word got out, more and more people wanted to help out, more and more people wanted to be a part of it,” said Baum. “More businesses wanted to be here so everyone just kind of came to us and it just fell together nicely.”

The event turned into a showcase of the entire area. Food vendors served meals throughout the weekend. Sponsors showed support at the event. People came out to try snowshoeing, sledding and, of course, dog sledding. Baum, a member of the Wisconsin Trailblazers Dog Sled Club, was one of those who participated in the races.

”I started when I was 6-years-old and I got into it because there was a race near where I grew up as a kid and thought it was awesome,” said Baum. “A week later, my neighbor had a litter of husky puppies so we ended up with one and it kind of went from there.”

A total of 78 participants registered for the event across eight classes. The dogs were mainly husky and hounds, but any dog can race, as proven by Brittany Behm and her nine-month-old Parson Russell terrier, Rascal.

“I hooked her up in her tracking harness here to see if she wanted to pull and, yup, she wanted to skijor,” said Behm.

Behm, an experienced dogsledder, says it isn’t about the size of the dog, just whether or not the dog wants to compete.

“You can ski with anything if they want to do it,” said Behm. “You don’t have to have the biggest dog or the fastest dog. You just have to have the dog that wants to do it.”

Organizers say the event was well-attended to the point they ran out of parking on Saturday. Baum said she is excited for what the event will hold next year.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.