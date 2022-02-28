News and First Alert Weather App
Public hearing set for findings of Wisconsin election investigation

File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman, speaks during session at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Gableman will not seek a second term next year, creating an open seat on the state's highest court unless he resigns and a replacement is named before the election. A person with direct knowledge of his decision but who was not authorized to speak publicly about it told The Associated Press of Gableman's decision Thursday June 15, 2017. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal, Pool Photo via AP File)(John Hart | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - We could learn this week details of the taxpayer funded special investigation into the November 2020 election.

On Tuesday, Special Counsel Michael Gableman is set to speak at a public hearing in front of the Committee on Campaigns and Elections, a panel that has recently hosted several election conspiracy theorists. The hearing starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Gableman, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, was tasked by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to look into the election. A spokesman for Gableman said Monday that the report was being turned over to Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Tuesday before being made public.

Gableman has threatened jail time for some mayors who refuse subpoenas to testify about the election behind closed doors. Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich is among the targets of Gableman’s subpoenas.

The mayors have said they would prefer to testify in public rather than private.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason appeared on UPFRONT on WISN Sunday. He said he would go to jail if that’s what it takes to “defend democracy.”

“I certainly don’t want to go to jail, but if it’s something I would have to do to defend democracy and stand up for the clerks and all the poll workers that did all that hard work, it’s certainly something I would do,” Mason said.

The investigation is looking into claims of wrongdoing by election officials in the state won by President Joe Biden. Gableman’s investigation has received bipartisan criticism as a political stunt designed to appease former President Donald Trump and those who believe that the election was stolen from him.

In January, Genrich’s attorneys asked a court to sanction Gableman, claiming the former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice made inaccurate statements about the mayor. An order for sanctions obtained by Action 2 News was filed in Waukesha County Circuit Court. It requests the court issue an order that Gableman publish full-page advertisements in several newspapers expressing that he falsely said Genrich violated the law.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

