Polkas on Ice celebrates Polish culture

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The 3rd annual “Polkas on Ice” event returned to downtown Stevens Point on Sunday. The ice staking event was hosted by the Polish Heritage Awareness Society. Members of the Polish Heritage Awareness Society said the event is a fun way to educate people about the Polish culture.

People got the chance to ice skate, eat Polish treats, and listen to Polish music.

“So the Polish Society and Polish Heritage Awareness are to share those cultural things that we value so much,” said Francene Gollon, of the Polish Heritage Awareness Society.

“Polkas on Ice” is a way to remember the history of the city and learn about its Polish influences.

“Polish immigrants came in the late 1800s and since then, Polish immigrants, German immigrants, all the immigrants in Stevens Point basically collected here,” said Gollon.

Kids and adults attending the event got to learn and enjoy the Polish traditions.

“And Stevens Point is so different in that we have our own culture. Polkas is part of the Polish culture, ponchkas are part of the Polish culture. So we’ve got those ponchkas from Polonia’s and hot chocolate from right here on the square,” said Gollon.

The Stevens Point mayor, Mike Wiza, also attended the event.

“This is one of those events that brings people from all over the county at Matthias Mitchell public square. And just get out, have a couple of ponchkas and some hot chocolate, skate or just listen to some music,” said Mike Wiza, Mayor of Stevens Point.

The “Polkas on Ice” ice staking event happens every year on the last week of February.

