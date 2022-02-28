Lakeland Union boys hockey looks to ‘finish the job’ in second straight state tournament appearance

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - Lakeland Union boys hockey is back in the state tournament, a spot they are familiar with.

“It all kind of now looking back on it, seems like a blur. But I just remember all the emotion and it feels now like a million pounds lifted of your shoulders,” senior Cooper Fink said.

But instead of a quick exit, the Thunderbirds are looking to take it a step further. After the cheers subsided, their attention turned back to the ice.

“It’s something that we’ve gotten over. Just going to state. Yeah, we went to state earlier this year. That’s cool and all,” senior goalie Max Masayesva said, “this year we’re just looking to finish the job.”

Last season was their first appearance at state in program history, but it ended as quickly as it began with a loss to Superior in the opening round.

“It was almost like we were happy to be there. We beat Rhinelander in our sectional final last year and that was our pinnacle,” head coach Jake Suter said.

After the loss in a 4-1 result, the Thunderbirds are looking to light the lamp more than once.

“It’s the same dimensions as something we’ve played on before. Two teams and whoever battles the hardest is going to win. I think we can do something special,” Fink said.

On a stage they are familiar with, but with a team making its own mark.

“I really feel like this team is different. They’re a lot different from last year…it’s a different identity. Guys have stepped up and it’s been a great family to be a part of,” Suter said.

And the next time a plaque is lifted by the team, they hope it reads state champions.

Lakeland Union is a number four seed in the tournament and will play Rice Lake on Thursday at 10 AM.

Listen below for the full interview with Jake, Max and Cooper.

