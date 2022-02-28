In-person visits to resume Tuesday at state prisons

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - In-person visits at Wisconsin’s state prisons will resume Tuesday. In-person visits were halted on Jan. 13 due to the omicron variant.

Inmates will soon be able to meet again with approved visitors, legal counsel, and volunteers. Off-site medical appointments will also resume.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of those in our care and their loved ones as we have navigated the COVID-19 pandemic,” said DOC Sec. Kevin A. Carr. “Family connection during incarceration has shown to have a positive impact on success upon return to the community, and in-person visitation is one way of maintaining that connection.”

With in-person visits suspended for much of the past year, DOC has offered two free phone calls per week to those in its care. The agency also worked to install video conferencing systems in its facilities to help loved ones stay connected, and that option will remain in place. While in-person visits are resuming, some DOC facilities may modify visitation days/times as needed.

Anyone visiting a DOC correctional institution or center will be subject to any current guidance related to masking and testing.

Eighty-three percent of people currently in DOC care have completed their initial covid vaccine series, and more than 69% of those eligible for a booster dose have received one.

Wisconsin’s Division of Adult Institutions cares for nearly 20,000 incarcerated across 36 institutions and correctional centers across the state.

