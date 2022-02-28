News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Hilight Zone Podcast: Doing Damage

Podcast Logo
Podcast Logo(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:00 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKELAND, Wis. (WSAW) - For the second year in a row, Lakeland Union boys hockey is back in the state tournament. But this year, their mindset is a bit different.

Head coach Jake Suter along with players Max Masayesva and Cooper Fink about the feeling of going to state, and how they intend to make noise this time around.

To listen to other Hilight Zone Podcasts, you can click here.

Click here to see the video story of the interview.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family was alerted by their dog that something was in their backyard.
Family dog finds mountain lion hiding under home’s deck
Taylor Schabusiness
Bond set at $2M for Green Bay woman accused of dismembering man
West Road, Kronenwetter house fire
Kronenwetter house fire under investigation
Money
1 in 10 Wisconsin residents have unclaimed property
Premier Sports Academy in Weston (FILE 2018)
Premier Sports Academy to close March 31

Latest News

The Antigo boys and girls bowling teams at practice in Antigo, Wisconsin on March 1, 2022.
Antigo boys and girls bowling teams look to finish off perfect seasons with state championships
High School Sports 3/1/2022
Newman, Merrill boys hoops pick up wins to open Regional play
Underclassman Carry Antigo Bowling 3/1/2022
Underclassman Carry Antigo Bowling 3/1/2022
High School Sports 3/1/2022
High School Sports 3/1/2022
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) shoots against Purdue's Caleb Furst (3) and Isaiah Thompson...
No. 10 Badgers nip No. 8 Purdue for share of Big Ten title