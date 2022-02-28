News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

FedEx suspends services into Russia, Ukraine amid war

FedEx has announced it is temporarily suspending inbound and outbound services to Ukraine and...
FedEx has announced it is temporarily suspending inbound and outbound services to Ukraine and inbound services to Russia until further notice.(Action News 5)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:48 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - FedEx has announced it is temporarily suspending inbound and outbound services to Ukraine and inbound services to Russia until further notice amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The shipping service will continue, however, to provide domestic and export service in Russia where conditions allow.

“The safety of our team members is our top priority,” a FedEx representative said in a statement.

Additionally, the Money Back Guarantee is currently suspended for all FedEx Express services in Europe until further notice.

This move comes after Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine.

For specific shipment status information, track your package here.

Americans are seeing the effects of the Ukraine war in gas prices, stock turmoil and boycotts. (RUSSIA 24, KTVZ, TWITTER | @MIT, WBNS, FACEBOOK, CNN)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family was alerted by their dog that something was in their backyard.
Family dog finds mountain lion hiding under home’s deck
Taylor Schabusiness
Bond set at $2M for Green Bay woman accused of dismembering man
West Road, Kronenwetter house fire
Kronenwetter house fire under investigation
Money
1 in 10 Wisconsin residents have unclaimed property
Premier Sports Academy in Weston (FILE 2018)
Premier Sports Academy to close March 31

Latest News

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia takes aim at urban areas; Biden vows Putin will ‘pay’
Ketanji Brown Jackson is set to meet with four top senators Wednesday.
Supreme Court nominee Jackson heading to Capitol Hill
Historic SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with four top senators Wednesday
Historic SCOTUS pick to meet with top senators
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at...
State of the Union: Biden vows to halt Russia, hit inflation
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
Biden outlines COVID plans, says it’s time to return to work