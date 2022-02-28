14th annual Fishin’ for a Mission on Lake Dubay

JUNCTION CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - The 14th annual Fishin’ for a Mission ice fishing tournament took place on Lake Dubay on Saturday.

The fundraiser supports St. Jude Children’s Hospital and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. The non-profit organization has been raising money for St. Jude for more than a decade.

“We have about 15- 16,000 registered. Somewhere in that neighborhood,” said Joe Malone, committee member for Fishin’ for a Mission.

Enthusiastic fishermen enjoyed the fun-filled day of fishing, friends, and family.

“Oh, this is awesome. You can’t be any better than this. You get to come out and you get to hang out with friends and still raise money. It’s the best day ever,” said Big Red, of Y106.5.

Fishin’ for a Mission committee members said their goal is to raise more money than they did last year.

“Last year we raised over $60,000 for the tournament, so this year we’re hoping to do even more than that,” said Malone.

Prizes were awarded to those who caught the biggest fish.

“We have payouts in the categories of walleye, panfish, and northern and it’s the 5 biggest fish in each category. We also do $100 for the largest bluegill,” said Malone.

There was also a raffle for a 2022 ice castle fish house. Food and beverages were also available for participants.

“It’s very rewarding but we’re just so glad we’re able to help the charities, help the kids,” said Malone.

The Fishin’ for a Mission ice fishing tournament happens every year on the last Saturday in February.

