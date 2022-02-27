News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wisconsin judge rejects bid by ‘Halloween Killer’ to go free

Gerald Turner
Gerald Turner(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has refused to release a man dubbed the “Halloween Killer.”

As part of an ongoing legal battle between Gerald Turner and the state, a Fond du Lac County judge last week ordered the 72-year-old Turner to remain in the Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center in Mauston.

The state believes he’s a sexually violent person and should remain locked up.

Turner was sentenced to more than 38 years in prison for the death of 9-year-old Lisa Ann French, who was killed while trick-or-treating on Halloween night in Fond du Lac in 1973.

Authorities say she died of shock after Turner raped her. Her body was found in a garbage bag along a road outside the city.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stratford 138-pound wrestler Gavin Drexler after winning his third consecutive state...
Three central Wisconsin wrestlers win individual state titles
Fire crews are battling an active house fire in the Town of Stockton
Crews respond to Town of Stockton house fire
Light snow or snow showers will affect the far north Monday morning.
First Alert Weather: A few chances of snow showers through mid-week
WITI Fox 6 2016
1 killed, 2 critically injured in Milwaukee shooting
Jenna Placek celebrates after giving Mosinee girls basketball a 11-9 lead over New London.
Mosinee girls basketball advances to sectionals

Latest News

Light snow or snow showers will affect the far north Monday morning.
First Alert Weather: A few chances of snow showers through mid-week
Light snow and snow showers north on Monday. Snow showers possible Tuesday & Wednesday. A more...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast
The event included eight classes of races.
Rhinelander hosts its first doglsled race
Rhinelander hosts its first doglsled race
Rhinelander hosts its first doglsled race
Lakeland union Hockey
2-27-22- Lakeland Union hockey looks to make its mark at state