Wausau hosts state’s only outdoor rugby tournament

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The sport of rugby traces its roots in Wausau back to the late 1990s with Wausau Area Stevens Point Rugby (WASP).

“It was a solid club up until about 2008, 2009 when it folded,” said current club director and coach Jake Wojciechowski. “It was re-formed again in 2018, 2019 and we’re always looking for new players.”

Over the course of that history, the club has hosted an annual rugby tournament, with this year marking the eighth rendition. The tournament is a unique one in the state of Wisconsin.

“This is the only outdoor winter rugby tournament in the state of Wisconsin,” said Wojciechowski. “There’s some indoor stuff that happens, but it is the only one that does happen outdoor in the snow in Wisconsin.”

This year’s tournament was played on a field next to the Wausau Eagle’s Club. In the past, they’ve played the game on frozen Lake Wausau, but took advantage of the field this year.

Every competitor has their own introduction to the sport. For Wojciechowski, he picked up the sport while studying abroad in England. For current UWSP Women’s Rugby Club President and Captain, Bailey Sandahl, she had a more humorous intro to the sport.

“My mom bet me five dollars that I had to go,” said Sandahl. “I ended up going and meeting some of the best people and I honestly just stayed for the people and fell in love with the sport.”

Players come from all over Wisconsin, as well as Minnesota and Iowa for a chance to play. Individual players will even go just to play with a formal team, and even end up joining a team themselves.

“Last year, I want to say, we had five new recruits that this was their first game,” said Kaj Fritch, President of the UWSP Men’s Rugby Club. “They loved it and stuck around.”

The teams make a day of it, as food and concessions are served throughout the day with games continually happening.

“A big part of it is just hanging out and camaraderie,” said Wojciechowski. “Even if you play for rival teams, after the game, you’re always shaking hands, talking, telling jokes, having a good time.”

For more information on WASP and how to try rugby out, visit here.

