UWSP mens hockey advances to eighth straight WIAC championship game

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UWSP mens hockey is playing in the WIAC championship game after defeating UW-Superior in the WIAC Semifinals 3-2.

David Hill netted two goals for the Pointers, including one in the second period to give them a 3-1 advantage. The Pointers also won 4-3 over UW-Superior Friday night.

The Pointers will play UW-Eau Claire on Saturday, March 5 for the WIAC Championship.

