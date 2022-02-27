News and First Alert Weather App
UWSP mens hockey advances to eighth straight WIAC championship game

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UWSP mens hockey is playing in the WIAC championship game after defeating UW-Superior in the WIAC Semifinals 3-2.

David Hill netted two goals for the Pointers, including one in the second period to give them a 3-1 advantage. The Pointers also won 4-3 over UW-Superior Friday night.

The Pointers will play UW-Eau Claire on Saturday, March 5 for the WIAC Championship.

