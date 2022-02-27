Three central Wisconsin wrestlers win individual state titles

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -The day every high school wrestler in Wisconsin dreams about: Championship Saturday at the Kohl Center.

Five wrestlers from the north-central Wisconsin area came into Saturday just one win away from gold. One of them was looking to cement his legacy with a three-peat, the other four were seeking their first state title.

North-central Wisconsin had one man standing in Division One entering Saturday, and now one champion in Division One. Wisconsin Rapids Preston Spray stands alone at 113 pounds with a 2-0 decision victory.

After not placing at state last season, Spray can call himself a champion, something he did for his family that helped pave the way.

“I grew up watching my brother who was a good wrestler-never won state,” said Spray. “Never won state, and I just…that motivation every day knowing how much he’s helped me and how much my dad’s helped me the entire way. I wanted to do it for them, I did it for them.”

In Division Three it’s not one, not two, but three state titles in a row for Stratford’s Gavin Drexler. The North Dakota State commit dominated the championship match at 138 pounds on his way to an 11-1 major decision that locks up a three-peat, and stamps his legacy forever in one of the state’s best wrestling programs.

“Yeah, it means a lot,” says Drexler. “Coming from Stratford which is like a dynasty wrestling program I guess. You know it’s just so special knowing that I did it amongst this team and this is where I’ve lived my whole life.

“To be able to go out there and represent for the town of Stratford and to be able to put the ‘S’ on my singlet, I’m just grateful every single time.”

Drexler finishes his high school career a three-time state champion, and now his fellow senior Raife Smart has a gold medal of his own. The grand finale for the 195-pound man out of Stratford is a 9-4 decision victory, a two-point takedown in the final 15 seconds was the nail in the coffin.

As a Smart man would, the first thing on his mind after the win was those who’ve done it all for him.

“I’m just amazed,” said Smart. “My father is proud of me, you know that was my one goal to make my mother and father proud, become a state champion one day, and I did it. And they help build champions at Stratford.”

Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal had two wrestlers in finals as well. Luke Dux was defeated in the 120-pound title match in D2 via pin in the extra period. At 285, Gunner Hoffman lost via sudden victory in the extra period.

Congratulations to all who made it to Madison this week. Next up: team wrestling state at the UW-Fieldhouse starting on Thursday.

