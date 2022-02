WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mosinee girls basketball advanced to sectionals with a win over New London Saturday night.

Mosinee trailed in the early going, but after taking an 11-9 lead on a Jenna Placek three-pointer, they never looked back in the 54-30 win.

Kate Fitzgerald had 22 points to lead all scorers. Placek added 10 points.

