First Alert Weather: A few chances of snow showers through mid-week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds will be common for Sunday night and chilly with lows in the low to mid 10s.

The first half of the work week will feature a series of Alberta Clippers making progress from Canada through the western Great Lakes near Wisconsin, and traversing toward the Ohio River Valley. First up will be a wave of low pressure on Monday which will bring light snow to the northern parts of the area from mid-morning into the early evening, while snow showers or flurries will be possible as far south as Highway 29. Slippery and snow-covered roads are a good bet north of Highway 64 on Monday into the evening, while some slick spots are possible as far south as Highway 29 on Monday afternoon. Accumulations of 1-2″ in the far north near Eagle River, with a coating to 1″ possible south from Rhinelander to Antigo and Medford. Highs on Monday in the low 30s.

An inch or so of snowfall possible far north, a coating to 1" a bit farther south. (WSAW)

Light snow or snow showers near and north of Highway 64 mid to late morning Monday. (WSAW)

Light snow and snow showers around for the midday hours north on Monday. (WSAW)

Snow showers will move out of the Northwoods Monday evening. (WSAW)

The next clipper system on Tuesday is not looking too formidable. There will be more clouds than breaks of sun, with a chance of flurries or freezing drizzle later in the day in the southern parts of the area. Highs in the low 30s. The last clipper of the week on Wednesday appears to have some moisture to work with and could produce snow showers on Wednesday. There could be minor accumulations, which will cause slippery and snow-covered roads. Highs around 30.

Snow showers or a bit of freezing drizzle are possible on Wednesday. (WSAW)

Quiet weather on tap for Thursday and Friday with some sun and chilly conditions Thursday. Daytime readings peaking in the mid 20s. Milder Friday afternoon with considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 30s.

The next winter storm could head our way for late Friday night into Saturday. Indications are this storm will organize in the eastern Rockies Friday, then shift NE toward Minnesota or southern Wisconsin on Saturday, then track into Michigan Saturday night to Sunday morning. With a storm track going to our west and north, or perhaps just about over the area, that places the area on the relatively mild sector of the storm. That translates to a brief period of snow late Friday night, changing to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain from south to north Saturday morning. Then as milder air shifts north into the region, a change to rain during the late morning into the afternoon. The main concerns are for how much ice could accumulate before temperatures warm up enough for melting and untreated surfaces to go from icy to just wet. Considering the frozen ground and needing temperatures to be at least in the upper 30s to around 40 to avoid icy roads and other paved surfaces, the conditions starting next weekend could be tricky for travel. Afternoon readings are expected to reach the upper 30s north, low to mid 40s central and south. We are monitoring this time frame for a potential First Alert Weather Day due to the messy wintry weather. Be sure to check back for updates.

A winter storm will be organizing in the eastern Rockies on Friday. (WSAW)

Sleet and freezing rain are anticipated to impact the region early Saturday morning. (WSAW)

Freezing rain could impact much of the area Saturday morning. (WSAW)

Freezing rain will change to rain from south to north by the afternoon Saturday. (WSAW)

Periods of rain are expected for the afternoon and evening on Saturday. (WSAW)

Precipitation could change back over to snow or snow showers before winding down on Sunday morning. (WSAW)

In the wake of this winter storm, snow showers winding down next Sunday morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

