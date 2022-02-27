First Alert Weather: Bouts of snow showers through mid-week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We have reached the last Sunday of February and the end of Meteorological Winter is almost here. Even with that in mind, the winter-like weather is likely to be around at least for another month or two. Sunshine mixed with some clouds in Central Wisconsin on Sunday, while more clouds than sun north. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Considerable cloudiness Sunday night and chilly with lows in the low to mid 10s.

Light snow north, while snow showers in Central Wisconsin on Monday. (WSAW)

Light snow will taper off Monday evening north. (WSAW)

The first half of the work week will feature a series of Alberta Clippers making progress from Canada through the western Great Lakes near Wisconsin, and traversing toward the Ohio River Valley. First up will be a wave of low pressure on Monday which will bring light snow to the Northwoods from late morning into the early evening, while snow showers or flurries will be possible into parts of Central Wisconsin through the afternoon on Monday. Slippery and snow-covered roads are a good bet north of Highway 64 on Monday afternoon and evening, while some slick spots are possible as far south as Highway 29 on Monday afternoon. Accumulations of 1-2″ in the Northwoods from near Tomahawk to Rhinelander, Minocqua, and Eagle River, with a coating to 1″ possible south to Medford, Wausau, Antigo, and near Shawano. Highs on Monday in the low 30s.

The next clipper system on Tuesday is not looking too formidable. There will be more clouds than breaks of sun, but only a small chance of flurries late day or in the evening. Highs in the low 30s. The last clipper of the week on Wednesday appears to have more moisture to work with and could impact the entire area with light to perhaps pockets of moderate snow from Wednesday morning into the early to mid-afternoon. There could be minor accumulations, which will cause slippery and snow-covered roads for the morning to the mid-afternoon commute on Ash Wednesday. Highs around 30.

Light to moderate snow could fall in the region Wednesday morning into the mid-afternoon. (WSAW)

Light snow and snow showers winding down by the afternoon hours Wednesday. (WSAW)

Quiet weather on tap for Thursday and Friday with some sun and chilly conditions Thursday. Daytime readings peaking in the low 20s. Milder Friday afternoon with considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 30s.

Snow will change to a wintry mix late Friday night into early Saturday morning. (WSAW)

Freezing rain and sleet could impact the area on Saturday morning. (WSAW)

The freezing rain/sleet should change to rain by the afternoon on Saturday. (WSAW)

The rain could go to a wintry mix again later Saturday night into Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Morning snow showers could affect the area next Sunday. (WSAW)

The next winter storm could head our way for late Friday night into Saturday. Indications are this storm will organize in the lee of the Rockies Friday, then shift NE toward Minnesota on Saturday, then into northern Wisconsin Saturday night. With a storm track going to our west and north, that would place the area on the “mild side” of the storm. That translates to a brief period of snow late Friday night, changing to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain from south to north Saturday morning. Then as milder air shifts north into the region, a change to rain during the late morning into the afternoon. The main concerns are for how much ice could accumulate before temperatures warm up enough for melting and untreated surfaces to go from ice to just wet. Considering the frozen ground and needing temperatures to be at least in the upper 30s to around 40 to avoid icy roads and other paved surfaces, the conditions starting next weekend could be tricky for travel. Afternoon readings are expected to reach the upper 30s north, low to mid 40s central and south. We are monitoring this time frame for a potential First Alert Weather Day due to the messy wintry weather anticipated. Be sure to check back for updates.

Highs will be closer to average levels in the days ahead. (WSAW)

In the wake of this winter storm, rain/snow showers winding down next Sunday morning then mostly cloudy. Highs close to 40.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.