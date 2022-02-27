Crews respond to Town of Stockton house fire

News and First Alert Weather App
Fire crews are battling an active house fire in the Town of Stockton.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
TOWN OF STOCKTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Fire crews are battling an active house fire in the Town of Stockton off of 5th Street, just east of Stevens Point, according to the Stevens Point Fire Department. Several fire departments responded including the Town of Stockton, Stevens Point, Plover and Amherst.

The fire started Sunday afternoon. Our reporter at the scene witnessed clouds of smoke coming from the home as crews battled the fire. Fire crews are asking people to avoid the area, for everyone’s safety.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

