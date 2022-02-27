1 killed, 2 critically injured in Milwaukee shooting

MILAWUKEE (AP) - One man was killed and two others were critically injured in a shooting on Milwaukee’s south side.

Police responded to a report about 2:20 a.m. Sunday and discovered three shooting victims.

A 29-year-old man died at the scene.

A 30-year-old man and 52-year-old man were taken to local hospitals.

No arrests had been made Sunday.

Police said in a release that they “continue to seek unknown suspects.”

Milwaukee has logged 34 homicides so far in 2022. That’s about double the number recorded in the same span in 2021.

