Wild Instincts of Rhinelander takes in 3 orphan bear cubs

Cubs are nursing in an incubator
By Jade Flury
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - 3 orphan bear cubs are in good hands after being rescued by Wild Instincts, a wildlife rehabilitation center.

The cubs were found by a group of researchers that use radio collars to track bears.

“This particular female had been a part of the study for a number of years and there was some sort of complication and unfortunately she passed away,” said Mark Naniot, director of rehabilitation at Wild Instincts.

The late mother bear left behind 3 bear cubs. Without the help of Wild Instincts, the cubs would most likely have died.

“Of course, they would perish because they are not able to fend for themselves at this point. They can barely even walk,” said Naniot.

The cubs are being bottle-fed by staff members.

“Right now, they’re a little older so their eyes have just opened and they’re doing every four-hour feedings so we don’t have to do anything around the clock,” said Naniot.

The bear cubs weigh about 4 pounds and are living in an incubator. Naniot said they try to minimize human contact with the cubs as much as possible.

“So the biggest thing is, they can imprint if you’re not careful because we are the caregivers. They see us with a bottle and see us as the caregivers,” said Naniot.

In about 2 weeks, the cubs will learn how to eat other foods.

“So what we do is we have a couple of different isolated rooms, we teach them how to eat out of a dish as soon as they are a little bit more coordinated,” said Naniot.

After that, Naniot said it’s pretty much giving the cubs food and leaving them alone. As the cubs grow, so will their enclosure.

“And then we have a couple of outdoor enclosures that are very large, so we move them from smaller to bigger as we go,” said Naniot.

The cubs are expected to be about 80 to 125 pounds before they are released.

“They adjust to the wild very well. The thing is, when we do release them, they already have all their fat reserves. For the most part, they almost stop eating completely cause they already fattened up enough and all they want to do is go to sleep,” said Naniot.

The bears are expected to be released into the wild after bear hunting season ends in October.

