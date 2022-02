WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West girls basketball bested Oshkosh West in the regional semifinal to advance to the regional final.

After a slow first half that was tied at 19-19 at halftime, the Warriors turned it up and claimed a 60-43 win.

They will play Neenah tomorrow, who beat SPASH 64-58.

