Wausau native Brooke Jaworski wins Big 12 Indoor 800m title, qualifies for nationals

AMES, IA. (WSAW) - Wausau native and current Texas track and field star Brooke Jaworski won the indoor Big 12 800-meter title on Saturday.

Another win for the Longhorns!



Brooke Jaworski wins the women’s 800m with a time of 2:03.87 🤘🔥 — Texas T&F/XC (@TexasTFXC) February 26, 2022

The former Wausau West star, who started competing in the event this season, jumped into first place on the final lap and held on by two milliseconds for the title with a time of 2:03.87. The time also qualifies her for the event at the NCAA National Indoor Track and Field meet on March 11-12.

“Coming into this meet, our whole team mentality was ‘succeed and proceed.’ I had on my mind going through it. And nothing was going to stop me,” Jaworski said on the ESPN Plus broadcast.

Jaworski broke her own University of Texas program record in the 800 meters with the time, and the title marks her fourth career Big 12 indoor event championship.

