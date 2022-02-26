War in Ukraine has effect on U.S. economy

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Russian invasion of Ukraine Thursday sent shock waves across the globe, shaking up financial markets in the process. The U.S. stock market fluctuated like a roller coaster before rebounding before the close of day.

“Any time there’s uncertainty that means you’re going to have a lot of stock market volatility, a lot of swings in the market and that’s pretty much what you saw yesterday,” said UWSP Economics Professor and Chief Analyst for Business and Economic Insight Kevin Bahr.

The U.S. and our NATO allies are also using economic sanctions to punish Russia for its actions. So far these don’t include sanctions on energy flow, but that could be in the works. If that happens, it will restructure sales of fossil fuels around the world.

“Europe imports about 96 percent of its oil needs, and for that 96 percent about one-third comes from Russia,” Bahr said.

Any big changes in the way countries import could have a major impact on the price of oil. That translates to rising fuel costs which then gets passed down to the cost of consumer goods.

The full extent of how this will disrupt our economy depends on what Putin’s ultimate goals are and how long the unrest lasts, but Bahr says we can definitely expect to feel an impact at the gas station at least in the short term.

