News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Woman attacked with hammer in NYC subway station

WARNING: Part of the attack has been blurred but it still may be disturbing to viewers. (Courtesy: NYPD Crime Stoppers)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities in New York are investigating a brutal attack on a woman at a subway station.

WARNING: Part of the attack has been blurred but it still may be disturbing to viewers.

The New York Police Department shared a photo of the person they believe was behind Thursday’s attack.

They say 57-year-old Nina Rothschild was hit in the head with a hammer several times and robbed.

Rothschild is a scientist for the New York City Department of Health.

This happened 15 minutes after she left work.

Her brother says Rothschild had to have part of her skull replaced with wire mesh.

New York’s mayor called the crime “horrific.”

Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact NYPD Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skid steer chase
MUST SEE: Witnesses describe commotion of stolen skid steer pursuit in their neighborhood
Anthony Gonzalez
Butch’s Bar tenant held on $250K bond on charges for fatal fire
FILE - A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus is posted...
CDC: Many healthy Americans can take a break from masks
A 500-pound black bear known as 'Hank the Tank' breaks into homes in South Lake Tahoe,...
It’s a bear battalion! Hank the Tank turns out to be 3 bears
The Village of Kronenwetter invested $20,000 for a new chopper pump for their sewer lift station.
Village of Kronenwetter staff no longer ‘waste’ their time dealing with sewage problems

Latest News

As evening falls, Russian troops keep advancing into Ukraine’s territory toward the frontline...
US, EU, UK agree to remove selected Russian banks from SWIFT
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Ukraine in fierce fight against advancing Russian forces
A battle is underway for control of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.
US sending $350M in aid to Ukraine
FILE - An empty space on a liquor shelf where Russian vodka used to be located at The...
Potent protest: Bars drop Russian vodka, promote Ukraine’s
An employee from the Emergency Situation Inspectorate soothes the crying baby of a family...
Fleeing to the border: Over 150,000 Ukrainians seek refuge