Five north-central Wisconsin wrestlers advance to championship Saturday at State Tournament

22 wrestlers from the north central Wisconsin area were still standing going into Friday night's semifinals at the state tournament in Madison.

Wisconsin Rapids provided the only winner of the night from the area in Division 1. In a 113-pound matchup, Preston Spray and Ben Bast were scoreless until the final 15 seconds of the match, when Spray came up with a clutch two-point takedown, he went on to win by decision 3-0.

He’ll wrestle for a gold medal tomorrow night after getting revenge for a loss to Bast earlier in the season.

“He was ranked above me all year, he beat me earlier in the season 4-3 in a tiebreaker,” Spray explained. “I wanted that one, that one…losing earlier in the season in that close match, it hurt, and I didn’t want that to happen again.

“Just had to wrestle my style, be smart, don’t give up easy points, and get to my offense when it was there.”

In Division 2 we had an all-area matchup at 120 points between Spencer/Columbus senior Treyton Ackman and Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal’s Luke Dux.

Dux was in control for much of the matchup, eventually taking the 9-6 decision. After finishing second at state last year, he has a chance to go out on top tomorrow night.

Think that’s enough motivation?

“Oh for sure, it’s huge,” said Dux after the win. “It’s the motivation that you have that whole year off to think of what I could’ve done to improve to get first place. Now I get another shot, and this time I’m not going to mess it up.”

His teammate will join him in the March of Champions tomorrow night. In another all-central Wisconsin matchup, Gunner Hoffman gets the fall against Nekoosa/Assumption’s James Schaefbauer in the second period.

In Division 3, another pair of teammates from a familiar school advance to championship Saturday.

The Kohl Center has been very kind to Gavin Drexler. The two-time defending state champ wrestling at 138 pounds did what he usually does in Madison: Dominate. He scored a 16-2 major decision, old hat for him.

At 195, Raife Smart wore the “S” on his chest, and he wrestled like Superman against Lancaster’s Ryan McCartney. The senior racked up the points early, then with under a minute left in the match, turned the lights out with a pin.

It was a commanding performance where he knew he had to come out of the gates strong.

“It was very important,” said Smart of his fast start. “I know he’s a thrower. He’s looking for those big points at the end when I’m tired. He’s going to try and catch me. So I knew I needed to take him down, force the issue.

“I’m feeling great, I’m ready to just go out there and compete tomorrow and hopefully get that championship.”

We'll have full coverage of these five wrestlers and their quest for gold medals tomorrow night

