First Alert Weather: More chances of snow showers in the week ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a bright and breezy Saturday afternoon with wind gusts up to 30 mph at times. A cold front will be rolling south Saturday tonight. No precipitation is associated with this front, but there will be more clouds around overnight into early Sunday morning. Winds will switch to the west and northwest leading up to morning on Sunday. Lows in the low to mid 10s.

Clear to partly cloudy this evening, some clouds overnight and chilly. (WSAW)

Wind gusts up to 30 mph possible through midnight, tapering overnight into Sunday morning. (WSAW)

A mix of sun and clouds to wrap up the last Sunday of February with less breezy conditions. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

A more active weather pattern for the first half of the work week. Alberta Clippers will once again be bringing chances of light snow and snow showers to North Central Wisconsin. The first wave of low pressure will streak into the region Monday afternoon and night with some light snow in the northern half of the area. The flakes should wind down overnight into early Tuesday morning. An inch or two of snowfall is possible northeast of Wausau, with a coating to 1″ from Wausau to the southwest to near Highway 10. No accumulation farther south. Highs Monday in the low 30s.

Light snow or snow showers affect the Northwoods Monday night. (WSAW)

An inch or two of snowfall possible northeast of Wausau, a coating to 1" south to near Highway 10. (WSAW)

The next clipper system on Tuesday is lacking in moisture with a chance of snow showers late day into Tuesday night. High in the low 30s. Clipper number three could have more to work with moisture-wise on Wednesday. The latest model guidance is showing some accumulation could occur for Ash Wednesday. Since the track and amount of snowfall could fluctuate in the next couple of days, we will continue to monitor this before providing a possible snowfall range for the region. Highs on Wednesday around 30.

Light snow or snow showers could affect the area mid-week. (WSAW)

Light snow or snow showers could affect the area mid-week. (WSAW)

Some sunshine on Thursday, March 3rd with highs in the mid 20s. Friday, March 4th is mostly cloudy with highs rising into the mid 30s. The next winter storm could move in our direction Friday night into next Saturday with snow to a wintry mix or freezing rain to rain risk. It will be milder to start the new weekend with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A wintry mix or freezing rain could impact the region Saturday morning. (WSAW)

Rain could change to snow before ending next Saturday night. (WSAW)

Highs will be closer to average ending February and starting March. (WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.