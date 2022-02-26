First Alert Weather: Breezy and milder Saturday, still dry to end weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The last weekend of February and what is considered the last days of Meteorological Winter are upon us. Needless to say, we are far from finished with wintry weather when the calendar turns to March, but there will be increasing daylight each day, and in time the return of even milder weather.

Wind gusts up to 30 mph, especially this afternoon into the evening. (WSAW)

Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and milder on Saturday. Highs in the upper 20s to near 30 north, low to mid 30s central and south. A few clouds Saturday night as a cold front shifts south through the region. Not much fanfare with this front passage, other than the wind turning to the NW behind the front. A fair amount of sunshine on Sunday, a bit cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

A cold front will switch winds from the SW to NW overnight into Sunday morning. (WSAW)

A more active weather pattern for the first half of the work week. Increasing clouds Monday with light snow or snow showers possible later in the day and at night. Highs around 30. The light snow/snow showers are forecast to wind down early Tuesday morning. There is a potential for light snowfall accumulations, which will lead to slippery and snow-covered roads Monday night into early Tuesday. Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with another chance of snow showers later in the day and at night. Highs in the low 30s. Clouds continue to stick around for Ash Wednesday on March 2nd. A chance for snow showers later in the day. Highs in the upper 20s.

Light snow or snow showers are possible Monday night. (WSAW)

Light snow/snow showers are forecast to move out of the area around daybreak on Tuesday. (WSAW)

Snow showers could affect the area Tuesday night. (WSAW)

More snow showers are possible Wednesday evening. (WSAW)

Some sunshine on Thursday, March 3rd with highs in the mid 20s. Friday, March 4th is mostly cloudy with highs rising into the mid to upper 30s. The next storm system could move in our direction later Friday into next Saturday with a rain or snow risk. Stay tuned.

High temperatures will be closer to average for late February into early March. (WSAW)

