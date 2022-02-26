News and First Alert Weather App
Central Wisconsin Storm, Lakeland Union boys hockey advance to state

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Central Wisconsin Storm and Lakeland Union boys hockey are moving on to the state tournament after their respective wins in the sectional final.

The Storm was able to jump out to a two-goal lead on the backs of Logan Crawford and Gabi Heuser’s goal. A late Hayward goal threatened the final result, but the Storm held on for a 2-1 win.

“Kind of like relief. Because we work so hard for it. And then once the final buzzer goes, it kind of hits you that we get to go to Madison and we get to play at state,” junior goalie Chloe Lemke said.

“Everything was like. Like there was nothing going on in the entire world. It was the coolest feeling. I think overcoming adversity. It made the experience that much more amazing,” junior forward Hannah Baumann said.

As for Lakeland Union, they advance to their second straight state tournament with a 3-1 win over Mosinee.

Both teams will await seeding and play their first state tournament games on Thursday.

