Veterans can experience trauma witnessing events in Ukraine

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The impacts of Russia’s attack on Ukraine have been felt all across the world. In the United States, seeing the images of the attacks are impacting veterans.

In Wausau, Bob Weller is the Commander for American Legion Post #10. He says for vets, watching the military attacks can trigger traumatic memories.

“Every veteran that sees the atrocities happening in Ukraine will probably have a reflection on what their experiences were, whether it’s Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan or anything,” said Weller.

This isn’t a new experience for veterans. Back in 2021, the events in Afghanistan caused similar anguish for vets.

“When they see and reflect on what’s happening in the world and the disappointments that have happened in the last couple of months, we all need to be concerned with what’s going on,” said Weller.

Weller encourages people to reach out to veterans. They should check in on those who may be experiencing this kind of trauma and let them know they are there to support them. He also says it’s equally important for veterans to check in with each other.

“One of the programs we have is called the buddy check,” said Weller. “We call each other up and see how they’re doing, what’s going on. We have a group of people who do these kinds of things.”

Weller said the National American Legion is working with Congress to create more resources for veterans when trauma-inducing situations like these arise.

In the meantime, he says a simple check-up may seem insignificant, but it can go a long way in helping those who served.

“It’s a critical thing, and it doesn’t seem very important, but to be able to communicate and take time to chat with each other and see how they’re doing is important,” said Weller.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.