Ukraine president posts Facebook video from Kyiv, pledges to defend against Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video alongside other officials in Kyiv, pledging to defend Ukraine's independence. (Facebook/President of Ukraine)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KYIV, Ukraine (CNN) - A video posted to the Facebook account of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows him in the capital pledging to defend against the Russian invasion.

The post was titled, “We are here. We are in Kyiv. We are defending Ukraine.”

Zelensky is seen filming among a group of men.

“Good evening, everyone,” he says. “Leader of the faction (party) is here, head of the president’s administration is here, Prime Minister (Denys) Shmyhal is here, (adviser to the head of the President’s Office Mykhailo) Podoliak is here. The president is here.”

The president added, “We are all here. Our military are here. Citizens and society are here. We are all here defending our independence, our state and it will remain so.

“Glory to our defenders! Glory to our women defenders! Glory to Ukraine!”

