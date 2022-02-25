News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Rib Mountain creates Little Free Sled Library

Little Free Sled Library
Little Free Sled Library(Town of Rib Mountain)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rib Mountain, Wis. (WSAW) - Winter may be winding down, but there’s still plenty of time to enjoy a good day of sledding. That’s why the Town of Rib Mountain has created a Little Free Sled Library.

The sled library is located at Doepke Park. If you need a sled, you are welcome to borrow one from the library and return it when you’re done. You can also donate sleds to the library.

Stevens Point and Rhinelander also recently started Little Free Sled Libraries in some of their parks.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matiullah Matie appears in Marathon County Court for an initial appearance.
Wausau Afghan refugee facing sexual assault charge pleads not guilty
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
According to GasBuddy, fuel prices have been going up the past few weeks in anticipation of the...
Here’s how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could impact gas prices in the U.S.
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Clayton Kuehl
Woodruff man charged with critically injuring infant

Latest News

Polka on Ice 2/25/2022
Polka on Ice 2/25/2022
DHS works to extend Medicaid coverage for Wisconsin women after giving birth
Anthony Gonzalez
Butch’s Bar tenant held on $250K bond on charges for fatal fire
Dry for the last weekend of February with a brisk Saturday, a bit more tranquil Sunday.
First Alert Weather: More sunshine on tap for the weekend