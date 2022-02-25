Rib Mountain creates Little Free Sled Library

Rib Mountain, Wis. (WSAW) - Winter may be winding down, but there’s still plenty of time to enjoy a good day of sledding. That’s why the Town of Rib Mountain has created a Little Free Sled Library.

The sled library is located at Doepke Park. If you need a sled, you are welcome to borrow one from the library and return it when you’re done. You can also donate sleds to the library.

Stevens Point and Rhinelander also recently started Little Free Sled Libraries in some of their parks.

