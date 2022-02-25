First Alert Weather: More sunshine on tap for the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After basking in a good deal of sunshine on Friday, the upcoming evening hours will feature a few passing clouds and chilly conditions. Lows overnight into Saturday morning dropping back into the single digits to near zero.

A few clouds and chilly Friday night. (WSAW)

Hold onto your hat on Saturday. Sunshine mixed with a few clouds and breezy. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible at times. Less windy on Sunday with a partly cloudy sky. Highs to wrap up the weekend in the mid to upper 20s.

A good amount of sun, breezy, and milder Saturday. (WSAW)

Wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible at times Saturday. (WSAW)

The next weather maker could be an Alberta Clipper that is forecast to affect the region on Monday afternoon into Monday night. Early indications are that a light accumulation of snow is possible. Roads for the evening commute and perhaps lingering into the morning commute on Tuesday could be slippery and snow-covered. Highs on Monday around 30s. Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with a chance of additional snow showers. High in the low 30s. Ash Wednesday continues to feature lots of clouds locally with a chance of flurries or snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Some sunshine returns on Thursday, March 3rd with daytime readings topping out in the mid 20s.

A band of light snow or snow showers could affect the area Monday night. (WSAW)

Any snow showers are forecast to wind down Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

Another round of snow showers could affect the area mid-week. (WSAW)

Snow showers or flurries mid-week. (WSAW)

Friday, March 4th turns mostly cloudy with a chance late day or at night of rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Enjoy the quiet weather to end the month of February and if you are keeping score at home, March will come in on Tuesday as more of a lamb than a lion.

