News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Butch’s Bar tenant held on $250K bond on charges for fatal fire

Anthony Gonzalez
Anthony Gonzalez(Door County Jail)
By WBAY news staff and Jason Zimmerman
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 57-year-old man is facing reckless homicide charges for the deadly fire at Butch’s Bar in Sturgeon Bay.

The suspect was identified as Anthony Gonzalez. He was a tenant who lived in a rental unit above the bar.

Sturgeon Bay Police say Gonzalez was arrested for two counts of Second Degree Reckless Homicide and five counts (new figure) of Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. The prosecutor mentioned another charge of negligent handling of a burning material during his court hearing Friday afternoon.

The fire on February 22 killed two people. Both of their bodies were recovered Thursday.

A third tenant was sent to a Milwaukee burn center Tuesday. The prosecutor says that person was found hanging out of a window complaining about the heat and was rescued using a ladder.

“Others who lived there and called Butch’s Bar home narrowly escaped further tragedy,” police say.

The prosecutor told the court Gonzalez escaped the fire and told first responders he spilled lighter fluid while filling a butane lighter. He said it “started spewing fluid all over the place” including his hands and mattress.

The prosecutor described Gonzalez then “decided to strike the lighter because he wanted to smoke a cigarette, struck it once, it didn’t light, struck it again, it lit the fluid on fire, catching the corner of the mattress on fire.”

He tried to put out the fire with a pillow but then saw smoke coming from the ceiling. He started knocking on doors to alert other apartments.

“He ran out of the apartment and yelled for someone to call 911. He pounded on a neighbor’s door, told that neighbor that his bed had caught fire. Later, they ran from that room back into his room with a fire extinguisher but it was too hot to enter any further than just a couple of feet.”

The prosecutor says Gonzalez had been drinking alcohol or was “under the influence” when the fire started.

Gonzalez lived above Butch’s Bar for about two years.

Police arrested Gonzalez on Thursday, Feb. 24. Gonzalez was booked into the Door County Jail.

The judge said a significant cash bond was warranted and set it at $250,000. The judge ordered Gonzalez not to have any contact with victims of the fire or the families of the deceased victims. The judge added he can’t have anyone else contact them except his attorney.

Gonzalez is scheduled to return to court Monday for his initial appearance.

The only time Gonzalez spoke during the hearing was to express concern that he’ll lose his job. The judge told him to discuss that with his attorney.

A fundraiser has been established for people who were displaced by the fire. The fund is the Nicolet Bank - United Way of Door County - Butch’s Bar Fire Victims Relief Fund.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skid steer chase
MUST SEE: Witnesses describe commotion of stolen skid steer pursuit in their neighborhood
FILE - A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus is posted...
CDC: Many healthy Americans can take a break from masks
A 500-pound black bear known as 'Hank the Tank' breaks into homes in South Lake Tahoe,...
It’s a bear battalion! Hank the Tank turns out to be 3 bears
The Village of Kronenwetter invested $20,000 for a new chopper pump for their sewer lift station.
Village of Kronenwetter staff no longer ‘waste’ their time dealing with sewage problems

Latest News

An employee from the Emergency Situation Inspectorate soothes the crying baby of a family...
Fleeing to the border: Over 150,000 Ukrainians seek refuge
Brooke Jaworski is looking to make a run at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.
Wausau native Brooke Jaworski wins Big 12 Indoor 800m title, qualifies for nationals
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at a nightclub in the 900 block of East Sahara Avenue...
1 dead, 13 injured in Las Vegas hookah lounge shooting
Sunny to partly cloudy and breezy today.
First Alert Weather: Breezy and milder Saturday, still dry to end weekend
Wausau West vs Oshkosh North
Wausau West girls basketball beats Oshkosh West in regional semifinal