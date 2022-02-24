Storm dominate on the ice, Edgar girls in hoops in Wednesday postseason action

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Postseason play got shuffled around quite a bit this week, thanks to winter weather. However, that created a full Wednesday night of postseason hockey and basketball across the state.

In hockey, the Central Wisconsin Storm earned a trip to the upcoming sectional final as they topped Northland Pines 8-1 at Marathon Park. The Storm led just 2-1 after one period before opening it up in the second with goals from Hannah Baumann and Sammantha Federici. They’ll have a de facto home game when they face Hayward Co-op Friday night in the sectional final from Greenheck Fieldhouse.

On the hardwood, many girls teams beginning their postseason journey tonight. In Division 5, three-seeded Edgar rolled at home over #14 Tigerton. The Wildcats led wire-to-wire in the 65-4 win. They advance to the next round of regionals where they’ll face #6 Gresham.

