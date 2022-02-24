News and First Alert Weather App
Storm dominate on the ice, Edgar girls in hoops in Wednesday postseason action

Central Wisconsin tops Northland Pines in hockey while Edgar defeats Tigerton in basketball
High School Sports 2/23/2022
By Ben Helwig
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Postseason play got shuffled around quite a bit this week, thanks to winter weather. However, that created a full Wednesday night of postseason hockey and basketball across the state.

In hockey, the Central Wisconsin Storm earned a trip to the upcoming sectional final as they topped Northland Pines 8-1 at Marathon Park. The Storm led just 2-1 after one period before opening it up in the second with goals from Hannah Baumann and Sammantha Federici. They’ll have a de facto home game when they face Hayward Co-op Friday night in the sectional final from Greenheck Fieldhouse.

On the hardwood, many girls teams beginning their postseason journey tonight. In Division 5, three-seeded Edgar rolled at home over #14 Tigerton. The Wildcats led wire-to-wire in the 65-4 win. They advance to the next round of regionals where they’ll face #6 Gresham.

