Spay and neuter clinic moves into permanent location in Wausau

For nearly a decade an organization in Wausau has worked to reduce the number of unwanted cats, and more recently dogs in central Wisconsin.

The Fix is In Inc. is a spay and neuter clinic that originally started at a mobile event. The organization’s mission is to offer its low-cost services for people in the community, shelters and rescue, along with cat programs like trap, neuter and release (TNR) for ferals in communities. Their purpose is to reduce the number of homeless pets and overpopulated areas in Wisconsin.

“In seven years, one cat and its offspring can produce over 400,000 kittens, so it’s very important to get those animals fixed as you can,” the organization’s veterinarian, Melissa Gall said. “They don’t add, they multiply.”

The Fix is in Inc. now has a permanent location in Wausau at 800 Scott Street.

Gall explained TNR programs are for community cats, feral cats, and or barn cats. Sometimes they have a caretaker, but often time they don’t have anyone taking care of them.

“So for those animals, they are trapped brought to us to get spayed, neutered and vaccinated and then released back where they are, we will still be traveling around with our mobile unit, two properties that have a lot of cats that we can do TNR with. And also we can do TNR here if owners are able to bring animals to us.”

Since 2012, its team has fixed more than 40,000 animals, and now that it’s stationary, it hopes to reach more people who may need its services.

“We think with the stationary clinic we’ll be able to serve more people overall, by having more consistent days, people’s schedules will be able to work in better with coming here, and being in a central location helps us with staff having to travel very far as well,” Gall said.

She explained that the organization is still adjusting to being in a stationary place. But she thinks it is going to work out well because it’ll allow them to do a few more animals.

“We’re going to be doing more dogs soon, which was a little bit of a limitation on our mobile unit.”

Since the clinic is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, charitable organization, it does take donations.

“We do accept donations of money to help keep costs low. We also take gift cards to Home Depot or Menards, Amazon or Walmart. We also will take donations of paper towels, wet food for kittens and cats, heating pads and any nice dog kennels that we can use for animals.”

The clinic also appreciates volunteers helping them out from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays.

