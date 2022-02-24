News and First Alert Weather App
Packers Fan Hall of Fame inducts fan from Mazomanie

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a new member in the Green Bay Packers Fan Hall of Fame. Jeff Yasick’s induction was announced Wedneday afternoon at Lambeau Field.

Yasick, from Mazomanie, in Dane County, was chosen from among 10 finalists.

His fandom dates back to when he met Reggie White outside training camp in 1994.

Yasick’s cousin nominated him for his perseverance and loyalty while overcoming cerebral palsy.

”It’s a dream come true because I bleed green and gold,” Yasick reacted.

He can show how much he’s a fan this season. He won free club seat tickets to a home game, a road trip to an away game, and $500 to spend at the Packers Pro Shop.

Yasick also gets his name permanently displayed as the 24th member of the Fan Hall of Fame.

