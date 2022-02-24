Neenah girl thriving after life-saving liver transplant

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The dire search, for a liver donor, to help save the life of a Neenah infant was successful. And, earlier this month, Audrey Huss, celebrated her first birthday -- happy and healthy at home.

Action 2 News first reported back in November about Huss and the rare liver disease, Biliary Atresia, that led to her desperate need for a liver transplant. But, at such a young age, the donor requirements were so specific, finding a match proved nearly impossible.

A 1st birthday cake smash on February 4 was one the Huss family wasn’t sure it would get to celebrate. Ten months earlier, Travis and Kendra Huss received news their little girl, Audrey, was suffering from a rare liver disease. According to Travis Huss, “It was very hard because we were very optimistic that it was something that could be solved with medicine or hopefully not a surgery or a liver transplant. And then that day the doctors walked in the room, our hearts kind of sunk because we knew right away that it was Biliary Atresia.”

Almost immediately, little Audrey had what the family calls a band aid procedure to delay her need for a liver transplant. But, after a fairly healthy summer, it was obvious a transplant was imminent. “October, November her numbers really took a turn for the worse. Everything got very scary and very real, really fast,” says her dad.

The desperate search for a live liver donor was underway. Because Audrey was so young, and so little, the donor had to be a woman between the ages of 18 and 45 -- and they could only weigh 75 to 100 pounds.

“Due to the strict weight criteria, I didn’t meet the initial weight requirement and so I was disqualified as a candidate,” says Brenda Burt.

But as the situation became more desperate, the weight requirement was increased 10 pounds. With that news, Brenda Burt, a coworker of Audrey’s aunt, reapplied to be a donor.

Burt says, “Just being a mother and knowing that, if that was me in that situation, my gosh, I would just pray and plead and beg anyone that met the criteria to do it. And so I knew right away it was an easy decision that if I met the criteria I’d absolutely wanted to do it because I’d want somebody to do it for me.”

After days of testing, on December 8, Brenda Burt learned she was going to be Audrey’s donor. The transplant surgery was scheduled for the next morning.

“Weirdly enough, we were kind of calm,” says Audrey’s mom, Kendra Huss. “I think the month leading up was just so emotional that we got to the point, I got the the point anyway, that I was kind of numb to the situation.”

After a grueling 8 hour surgery the first day, followed by two other procedures -- it would take about three days before the transplant was deemed a success.

Following a few hiccups with her recovery, Brenda Burt was able to return home right before Christmas. Audrey Huss was released from the hospital ahead of the new year.

According to her mom, “She’s doing incredible. She’s growing like crazy. She is meeting some milestones that she wasn’t able to meet prior to surgery, just because she was so sick. She’s just the happiest baby. She’s just so spunky and just gets into mischief and she’s amazing.”

On Audrey’s first birthday, she got to meet the woman who saved her life. The Husses inviting Brenda and her son to join them for the celebration. “Getting to hold her and just see her for the first time was really really special,” says Burt about the birthday party.

And it’s a bond that will connect them all forever. “We’ve all told Brenda and we’re going to tell her the rest of our life that she’s family to us,” adds Travis Huss.

Audrey’s prognosis is great. While she will have to take anti-rejection medication her entire life, she will be able to live life to fullest and that’s all anyone could ask for in this situation.

