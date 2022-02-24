Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend.

AUBURNDALE

The Auburndale School Forest Ice Glow will be held Friday from 6-9 p.m. Walk through our groomed snow trails with a display of over 120 glowing ice mounds. During the glow, there will be hot chocolate and a bonfire to warm up. The glow is meant for all ages, proceeds/donations will be going to animal humane societies in Central Wisconsin. It’s located at 10704 Park Ave. in Auburndale.

LOYAL

The Loyal Snow Angels will hold its Annual Vintage Show starting Saturday at 7 a.m. More than 100 vintage snowmobiles are scheduled to attend. There will also be a radar run and food and drinks. It will be held at the Loyal Sportman’s Club located at W3552 Chickadee Road.

JUNCTION CITY

The 14th Annual Fishin’ For A Mission Ice Fishing Tournament will be held Saturday. The event is 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Th event benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital & Children’s Miracle Network/Marshfield Children’s Hospital. Click here for event details.

NEILLSVILLE

The Neillsville Annual Winter Carnival will be held Friday- Sunday. There are many events all weekend held at multiple locations. Click here for full event details.

ROTHSCHILD

The Marathon County Tack Swap will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center Admission is $1 and 12 and under are free. It’s located at 10101 Market Street.

STEVENS POINT

The Polish Heritage Awareness Society of Central WI and Downtown Stevens Point will present Polkas on Ice. The event is Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the downtown Stevens Point ice rink. It’s located at Mathias Mitchell Public Square. People can skate to their favorite Polka tunes and visit downtown businesses to warm up.

WAUSAU

Stable Hands Equine Therapy Center will host a Snowshoe Hike & Wine Flight on Saturday, Feb. 26. It’s from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees should bring their own snowshoes and an ID for the wine tasting flight.

The Wausau Curling Club will host an event for people to learn how to get into the sport. Learn to Curl is Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Call or e-mail Lori Ziegel at 715-432-6289 or membership@wausaucurling.org Instructors will supply equipment and step-by-step curling techniques. The Wausau Curling Club is located at 1920 Curling Way in Wausau.

The Grand Theater in Wausau presents An Officer and a Gentleman Saturday at 7:30 p.m. It’s based on the Oscar-winning film starring Richard Gere and Debra Winger, is a breathtaking production that celebrates triumph over adversity and includes one of the most iconic and romantic endings ever portrayed on screen. Click here to purchase tickets.

WESTON

Greenheck Fieldhouse will hold a public skating event on Saturday from 7-8:20 p.m. Cost is $4 and skate rental is $3. Greenheck Fieldhouse is located at 6400 Alderson St.

Looking ahead? Visit our Community Calendar to view upcoming events.

