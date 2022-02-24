News and First Alert Weather App
32% of people in Wisconsin have gotten COVID vaccine booster

(Source: CNN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Service has released new data showing the number of people who received a booster vaccine after completing the COVID vaccination series.

As of Wednesday, 32.5% of Wisconsinite have been boosted. The majority, 66%, are those over age 65 years.

In Marathon County 29% of people have received a booster dose. In Portage County that number is 30.3% and in Wood County that number is 30.9%.

Click here to view the data on DHS’ website.

