Woodruff man charged with critically injuring infant

Clayton Kuehl
Clayton Kuehl(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WOODRUFF, Wis. (WSAW) - A 36-year-old Woodruff man has been charged with child abuse after his 3-month-old child suffered critical injuries.

Clayton Kuehl remains in the Oneida County Jail on $100,000 cash bond. He’s charged with child abuse, physical abuse of child, and strangulation and suffocation. He’s scheduled to return to court Friday.

According to court documents Kuehl called 911 on Feb. 19 to report the baby was not breathing. Emergency crews responded to treat the child, who was eventually transferred to a Marshfield hospital.

Experts said the child had numerous injuries including a brain injury. Some of the injuries appeared to be weeks old and healing. Medical experts believed the injuries were caused by child abuse.

Doctors believe the baby’s injuries are so severe the baby may not survive.

During an interview with authorities, Kuehl said he was rough with the baby when he was crying or fussy.

