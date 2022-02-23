News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin Rapids man charged with attempted homicide

Tommy Ehrisman
Tommy Ehrisman(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $200,000 for a 64-year-old man accused of attempting to kill a relative.

Tommy Ehrisman is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and suffocation.

Investigators responded to Ehrisman’s home on Feb. 16. Prosecutors said Ehrisman went into a bedroom and placed a pillow over a woman’s face. Court documents state Ehrisman stopped and told the woman to call the police. Ehrisman told investigators he had been having thoughts of self-harm.

He is scheduled to return to court March 2 to learn if his case will head to trial. He’s also scheduled to enter a plea at that time.

