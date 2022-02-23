Wausau Committee discusses short-term PFAS solutions

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Committee of the Whole, which is made up of mostly city council members, discussed potential short-term solutions to the PFAS levels found in Wausau’s water wells. They met right after the scheduled city council meeting Monday night.

The committee discussed a number of possibilities, one short-term idea that came up is to provide bottled water to people. They have already brought in 31 pallets of bottled water to the Neighbors’ Place for people approved to use their services to take.

The Committee of the Whole is requesting to fund expenses for bottled water on March 8 at the finance committee meeting. They also discussed having people use personal filtration systems to help lower PFAS levels at their own homes. This could range from countertop to under-the-sink models. Another idea that came up was to get a portable filtration system for Wausau’s Water Treatment Facility.

“If a short-term investment in something that gets us over the hump between now and August, we’ll kind of calm some of these concerns. I think that is funding well spent,” District 7 Alderperson Lisa Rasmussen said.

There are some concerns with the cost and practicality of the portable water filtration system. This would be an interim solution until Wausau’s new Water Treatment Facility opens in August.

Some people also went to the meeting to express their concerns to the committee about the PFAS contamination.

“Water is life. Clean water is a right. Government must assure that our rights and our life are not forfeited to companies who pollute to make profits,” one person said.

“It is difficult to survive day-to-day in a normal day today. Now I’m faced with water filters… and when I added it all up, it was half of my monthly income to keep my kids safe,” another person said.

On Wednesday, Mayor Katie Rosenberg and District 3 Alderperson Tom Killian will be attending the Wisconsin DNR meeting to discuss changes to the PFAS standards. The DNR wants to move forward with a 20 parts per trillion standard to improve the state’s protection against contaminants.

Rosenberg said it’s important the city takes steps to make short-term solutions to ensure the people of Wausau don’t have to worry about the safety of their water.

“I think people want the ability to make choices about their own health and I think that if you don’t have the means or the access, that’s the problem. So if you have the means, buy a filter, go ahead, do it on your own. But what we’re talking about are the people that can’t,” Rosenberg said.

All of the potential short-term solutions will be discussed at future meetings in early March.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.