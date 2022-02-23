News and First Alert Weather App
Warm up with some hearty and delicious meals from the Wisconsin Potato Growers Association

By WSAW Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s no coincidence February is Potato Lovers’ Month and American Heart Month. Did you know potassium can reduce your risk for heart disease? What many Americans don’t realize is potatoes are a good source of potassium. Consuming more potassium can help reduce the risk of high blood pressure. So show your heart a little love by incorporating potatoes into your diet with this Roasted Cauliflower Potato Curry Soup.

Ingredients:

  • 2 tsp ground coriander
  • 2 tsp ground cumin
  • 1 ½ tsp ground cinnamon
  • 1 ½ tsp ground turmeric
  • 1 ¼ tsp salt
  • ¾ tsp ground pepper
  • ⅛ tsp cayenne pepper
  • 1 small head cauliflower cut into small florets (about 6 cups)
  • 2 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil divided
  • 1 large onion chopped
  • 1 cup diced carrots
  • 3 large cloves garlic minced
  • 1 ½ tsp grated fresh ginger
  • 1 fresh red chile pepper, such as serrano or jalapeno minced, plus more for garnish
  • 1 14-oz can no-salt-added tomato sauce
  • 4 cups low sodium vegetable broth
  • 3 cups diced peeled russet potatoes (1/2-inch)
  • 3 cups diced peeled sweet potatoes (1/2-inch)
  • 2 tsp lime zest
  • 2 Tbsp lime juice
  • 1 14-oz can coconut milk
  • fresh cilantro chopped for garnish

Instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 450°F.
  • Combine coriander, cumin, cinnamon, turmeric, salt, pepper and cayenne in a small bowl. Toss cauliflower with 1 tablespoon oil in a large bowl, sprinkle with 1 tablespoon of the spice mixture and toss again. Spread in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast the cauliflower until the edges are browned, 15 to 20 minutes. Set aside.
  • Meanwhile, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and carrot and cook, stirring often, until starting to brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Reduce heat to medium and continue cooking, stirring often, until the onion is soft, 3 to 4 minutes. Add garlic, ginger, chile and the remaining spice mixture. Cook, stirring for 1 minute more.
  • Stir in tomato sauce, scraping up any browned bits, and simmer for 1 minute. Add broth, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lime zest and juice. Cover and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to maintain a gentle simmer and cook, partially covered and stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender, 35 to 40 minutes.
  • Stir in coconut milk and the roasted cauliflower. Return to a simmer to heat through. Serve garnished with cilantro and chiles, if desired.

Quick-sautéed zuchhinis with herbs and a little cheese adds punch to a plain potato without overdoing it on the fat, sodium, and calories. Here’s a recipe for Italian Zucchini-Topped Baked Potato.

Ingredients:

  • nonstick cooking spray
  • ¼ cup zucchini chopped
  • ¼ cup canned no-salt-added diced tomatoes undrained
  • ½ tsp Italian seasoning crushed
  • ¼ cup shredded Italian blend cheese about 1 oz
  • 1 6-ounce russet potato baked

Instructions:

  • Coat a small nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Cook zucchini, tomatoes, and Italian seasoning over medium heat until zucchini is tender, about 8 minutes. Stir in cheese. Top potato with zucchini mixture.

