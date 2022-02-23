UW-Stevens Point to host presentation on origins of Black History Month Wednesday

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The University of Wisconsin Stevens Point has been and will continue holding events throughout the rest of February to celebrate Black History Month. The month is dedicated to reflecting on the past and looking ahead to the future. It’s also a time to share and learn about African American stories and history.

Wednesday’s event called ‘The Origins of Black History Month: Carter G. Woodson and the Fight for a More Inclusive History in the 1920s.’ UW-Stevens Point U.S. History professor, Lee Willis will be giving a presentation built around the story of Carter G. Woodson.

Woodson was the second African American man to get a Ph. D. from Harvard, after W.E.B. Du Bois. Willis said the presentation will encompass the reason Woodson created Black History week, which has now evolved to a month.

”I think his ultimate goal was not to have a week or a month set aside to teach history, but it was something that should be woven within the larger teaching of American history,” Willis explained. “I think he would say, ‘we’re not there yet,’ but, we still need to have an open discussion about sort of the complexities of American history and how people from many different races and ethnicities have contributed to the country that we live in today.” Willis said.

Willis said his presentation will also touch on Woodson’s fight for more inclusive history lessons in the 1920s.

“To him, he felt one of the key problems of society at the time was that people, both white and black, were unaware of the important contributions that African Americans made to shaping the United States,” Willis said.

The professor explained history is a conversation in the present about the past, and that conversation is always evolving as people’s curiosity expands in the interest of gaining that knowledge.

Willis’ presentation will be held both in-person and virtual. It is a free event open to the public. Registration is required, and in-person space is limited. It will take place Wednesday night from 6-7 o’clock.

