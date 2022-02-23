News and First Alert Weather App
Pet Project: Meet Lilly

Humane Society of Marathon County
By WSAW Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Lilly is a loving 7-year-old pit bull mix who was surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County. She gets along with people very well, but has some anxiety issues so she would be best as the only dog in a home. She likes going for walks and is very playful, especially with toys.

For more information about Lilly, visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org. You can also stop by the humane society on Packer Drive in Wausau or call them at 715-845-2810.

