Medford boys top D.C. Everest in weather-affected night of sports

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The winter weather across the area Tuesday put a literal damper on high school sports. Many games were postponed or canceled. Most postseason hockey contests were postponed to Wednesday.

However, Medford and D.C. Everest were still able to get together for a non-conference clash. Ultimately, it was the Raiders who pulled out the road victory by a final of 83-72.

Medford improves to 17-6 with the win. They wrap up their regular season at home Thursday against Hurley before they begin postseason play next Tuesday with a clash against New London.

D.C. Everest drops to 10-13. They conclude the regular season Thursday on the road at Wausau East. They face Marshfield in their first postseason matchup on Friday, March 4.

